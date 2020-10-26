The head of Ontario’s hospital lobby is calling for a Niagara PC MPP to be punished after he was seen in pictures at a banquet hall standing shoulder to shoulder with dozens of other people without wearing masks.

Sam Oosterhoff posted several images of him posing with about 40 other people at an unnamed banquet hall over the weekend.

In the now-deleted photos, Oosterhoff, who serves as parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, is packed tightly with other people for several group photos.

“Great evening, take your pic(k),” Oosterhoff wrote in the post with four associated images.

The photo prompted Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale, who is already a vocal critic of the Ford government’s handling of the fall second wave, to tweet that Oosterhoff should lose his position as parliamentary secretary as a result.

In all honesty @samoosterhoff should resign as PA to @Sflecce. How many health care workers gathered this weekend for a party with 40 other people indoors? “MPP Oosterhoff says he's sorry and should have been wearing a mask” https://t.co/LoxpzT9IjB #onhealth #onpoli — Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) October 26, 2020

In response, Oosterhoff’s office told CP24 the banquet hall was following rules for distancing but he should have worn a mask when grouping together with others for a photo.

“This was an event at a staffed banquet hall, with under 50 people, including 5 tables distanced and limited to under ten people at each,” he told CP24. “However, I should have worn a mask when we took a quick pic, given the proximity of everyone, and I apologize for failing to do so.”

Niagara Region has seen higher numbers of infections in recent days, but remains one of 29 regions where banquet halls are allowed to operate, provided physical distancing and hygiene guidelines are maintained and no more than 50 people attend.

The region had 112 active cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday night, with 68 deaths and three people in hospital receiving treatment.

A parliamentary assisstant is paid an additional $16,600 on top of a $116,500 salary.

--With files from 610 CKTB’s Bonnie Heslop