Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see "nickel size" hail.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) upgraded the severe thunderstorm watch to a warning for the city Saturday afternoon, cautioning locals that "torrential downpours" with up to 50 millimetres of rainfall per hour are possible. The federal agency adds heavy downpours can lead to pooling of water on roadways and flash floods.

"This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Bolton to Etobicoke to Carlisle, moving northeast at 35 km/h," the warning reads.

Toronto also remains under a special weather statement and officials said local rainfall amounts could total 60 millimetres through Sunday.

"Should conditions for the development of tornadoes improve this watch will be upgraded to a Tornado Watch," the federal agency said.

The weather agency adds the thunderstorms will taper off this evening as the warm daytime temperatures cool off.

ECCC warned that large hail can cause injuries and damage property, adding stronger winds can blow loose objects, break tree branches, overturn larger vehicles and mangle weak buildings.

The advisory urges locals to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Guelph, Milton, Brampton, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Halton Hills, King City, Downtown Toronto, Rockwood, Acton, Georgetown, Bolton, Woodbridge, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough and East Guelph are also impacted by the severe thunderstorms blowing throughout the region.

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect in other parts across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and London.

Tornado warnings are also in effect for Cambridge, Roseville, Breslau, Preston, Hespeler, West Guelph, Aberfoyle and Morriston, Ont.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning reads, adding to go to the lowest floor in your home and stay away from windows.