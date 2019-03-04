

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A nightly subway closure will be in effect on a busy stretch of Line 1 this week as TTC crews carry out upgrade work.

The TTC says that the closure will allow the transit service to “to expedite the modernization of its signalling system.”

There will be no subway service either way between St. Clair West Station and Union Station after 11 p.m. tonight through Thursday night.

Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running to replace regular service.

Dupont and Museum stations will close at 11 p.m., but all other stations will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

Nightly closures will be taking place on other portions of the line throughout the year as the TTC extends Automatic Train Control across the system.

The TTC says the new signal system will eventually allow for more frequent service on the line as more trains will be able to run on the tracks.

The next planned closure will affect nightly service between Finch and Lawrence stations next week from March 11 to March 14.