Officials say a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was “lightly felt” in southern Ontario.

Natural Resources Canada said there are currently no reports of damage and that none should be expected after the event.

The federal government’s seismogram viewer shows the quake struck at 6:15 a.m.

Earthquakes Canada said the shock wave originated six kilometres east of Buffalo, N.Y., though some may have felt it from as far away as 97 kilometres east southeast in Hamilton, Ont. and 101 kilometres southeast in Toronto.

Mag=4.2 on 06 Feb at 06:15 EST.



Details : https://t.co/xxCm6xCYXZ



6 km E of Buffalo, NY



97 km ESE of Hamilton, ON

More to come. This is a developing story.