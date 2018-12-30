

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





There were no reports of injuries after police responded to a call about an armed robbery at CF Markville Mall in Markham Sunday evening.

York Regional Police said they received a call about an armed robbery in the area of the mall at around 6:25 p.m.

Officers responded to the mall and at around 7:15 p.m., police told CP24 the situation was under control.

Reports on social media indicate that a number of store clerks closed their gates and sheltered some people inside their stores as shoppers fled. Some people said they were told to evacuate the premises following the robbery.

Multiple people reported hearing shots fired in the mall. Video circulating on social media appeared to show several men in orange vests and masks grabbing items from a jewelry store and shoving them into large bags.

Police did not immediately confirm that shots were fired.

Police said no lockdown order was issued for the mall.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspect descriptions have been released so far.