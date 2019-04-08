

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No human or animal injuries were reported after a barn caught fire at a horse farm in Brampton late Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the farm at McVean Drive and Castlemore Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Images from the scene showed flames and heavy, thick smoke billowing from the structure.

McVean Drive was shut down for several hours as crews fought the fire, but the road has since reopened.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.