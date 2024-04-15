No injures were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise condo in Toronto’s downtown core.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that it appears the blaze broke out on a balcony at the residential building, located near York Street and Bremner Boulevard, at around 12:23 p.m.

According to officials, the fire spread to a second balcony, and shattered glass was spotted falling to the ground below.

The situation was quickly brought under control and the flames were extinguished before 1 p.m.

Road closures are in place in the area as crews remain on scene.