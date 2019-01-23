

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a freight train derailed in Ajax this morning.

It happened on the rail lines west of Westney Road North.

“There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns,” CP Rail said in a statement.

The company did not say what the train was carrying.

Images from the scene showed several vehicles scrunched up perpendicular to the track.

Passersby who lived in the area said they were glad that the accident wasn’t worse.

“It’s a little frightening,” area resident Demetrios Stavros said. “I was saying to my wife I was quite happy that these weren’t tankers carrying oil or some sort of petroleum product. It could have been much worse.”

His wife called the incident “scary.”

“We live nearby so I’m glad we weren’t backing onto this,” she said.

CP has teams at the site and the cause of the derailment is being investigated.