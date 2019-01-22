

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a building in Etobicoke late Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred near Rathburn Road and The East Mall shortly before 10:30 p.m.

As many as 10 to 15 shots were reportedly heard in the area and when investigators arrived at at building in the area, a bullet hole was the front lobby.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.