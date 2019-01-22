No injuries after shots fired at building in Etobicoke
Police are investigating after shots were fired near Rathburn Road and The East Mall on Monday night.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:34AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a building in Etobicoke late Monday night.
Police say the incident occurred near Rathburn Road and The East Mall shortly before 10:30 p.m.
As many as 10 to 15 shots were reportedly heard in the area and when investigators arrived at at building in the area, a bullet hole was the front lobby.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.