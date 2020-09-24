No injuries after shots fired at car in parking lot in Scarborough
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot in Scarborough. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:03AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight in a parking lot near Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive.
Police say a car was shot at by a group of suspects who fled the area on foot.
Officers searched the area and located a car with bullet holes in it.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.