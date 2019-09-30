No injuries after shots fired in Riverside
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 5:41AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood late Sunday night.
There was a sound of multiple gunshots reported on Kintyre Avenue at Munro Street, near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.
According to Toronto police, officers found evidence of gunfire and shell casing in the area.
There are no reported injuries.