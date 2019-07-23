No injuries after suspect robs bank in Thornhill
Police are shown at the scene of a bank robbery investigation in Thornhill.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 1:39PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:34PM EDT
Police say nobody was injured after a suspect robbed a bank in Thornhill on Tuesday afternoon.
York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden says officers were called to an HSBC branch on Yonge Street, south of John Street at 12:08 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
The suspect reportedly brandished a handgun and threatened to fire it inside before fleeing the scene in a vehicle with an unspecified amount of cash.
Investigators said no suspect description was available.