No injuries after SUV crashes into sandwich shop downtown
An SUV is pictured crashed into a Subway store near Yonge and Wellington streets in downtown Toronto Thursday May 18, 2023.
Share:
Published Thursday, May 18, 2023 8:19AM EDT
No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a Subway sandwich store in downtown Toronto overnight.
It happened on Yonge Street, just north of Wellington Street.
An image from the scene showed the vehicle smashed into the door of the restaurant, with shattered glass on the ground.
A stretch of Yonge Street was closed between King and Wellington due to hydro wire damage following the collision.