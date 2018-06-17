No injuries after two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Little Italy
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 2:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:06PM EDT
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a restaurant in Little Italy Sunday.
The fire broke out at a restaurant located in a two-story building on College Street near Grace Street at around 2:10 p.m.
The building is located in a part of the neighbourhood that was closed to traffic for the Taste of Little Italy Festival.
Toronto Fire Services said two commercial buildings were affected by the fire and a restaurant patio had to be evacuated. However no one was injured.