

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A large fire at a Mississauga residence on Monday night has prompted neighbouring homes to evacuate.

The blaze broke out at around 6 p.m. in the area of Rathburn Road East and Tapestry Trail.

No injuries were reported and Peel police said everyone inside the home at the time was able to get out.

Evacuations to some neighbouring homes is precautionary, officers said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.