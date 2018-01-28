

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a store in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive at around 4:15 a.m. for a reported fire at a meat shop.

Residents of an upstairs apartment evacuated the unit before firefighters arrived on scene and no one was injured.

The fire, which was contained to the store, was quickly knocked down by the first crews on scene.

At the height of the fire, 12 vehicles were responded to the call.

The health department has been notified and an Toronto Fire Service investigators was also called in to review the incident.