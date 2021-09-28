A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Thorncliffe Park on Tuesday afternoon but police say that those on board appear to be OK.

It happened at around 4:25 p.m. near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Boulevard.

Police say that a total of three vehicles were involved, including the school bus.

They say that one child was on board the bus at the time but did not sustain any injures.

Paramedics did trasnport one adult male to hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear which vehicle that individual was travelling in.

Thorncliffe Park Drive is currently closed at Overlea Boulevard.