No winning ticket for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 7:33AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 18 will grow to an estimated $50 million, and there will be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.