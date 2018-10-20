No winning ticket sold for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 7:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- Once again this week, no winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, there were also 53 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 23 of them were won, to be shared amongst 39 winning ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 26 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions offered will increase to 55.