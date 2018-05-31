

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his late teens has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting took place in North York on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

Officers said the male victim was located inside the hallway of a residential building in the area.

He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition, Toronto paramedics said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.