North York shooting leaves male victim with serious injuries
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:08PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:16PM EDT
A male victim believed to be in his late teens has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting took place in North York on Thursday night.
The incident took place in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.
Officers said the male victim was located inside the hallway of a residential building in the area.
He was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition, Toronto paramedics said.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.