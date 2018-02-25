Northbound Hwy. 400 reopens near Bradford after fatal crash
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 8:47AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 1:35PM EST
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 have reopened near Bradford after a fatal collision earlier the morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near Highway 88 at around 5 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say the 18-year-old male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a guard rail.
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
The name of the victim has not been released but OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that next-of-kin has been notified.
The cause of the crash has not been released.