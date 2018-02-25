

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The northbound lanes of Highway 400 have reopened near Bradford after a fatal collision earlier the morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Highway 88 at around 5 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 18-year-old male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a guard rail.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released but OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that next-of-kin has been notified.

The cause of the crash has not been released.