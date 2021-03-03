

The Canadian Press





Northern Ontario is on high alert amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region that has hit the homeless community particularly hard.

The health unit covering the Thunder Bay area returned to a lockdown this week after reporting more COVID-19 cases last month than in all of 2020.

The Northwestern Health Unit, which covers the city of Kenora and other areas, says it's closely watching the situation in Thunder Bay.

It's asking people to avoid travel to that city and to reduce contact with others for two weeks after returning home if they do.

The health unit says it will hold a meeting with regional partners this week to discuss measures to prevent the virus from spreading among the homeless population.

An Thunder Bay isolation centre for people exposed to or infected with COVID-19 is applying for extra funding after demand skyrocketed along with rising infections among the homeless.