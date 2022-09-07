If you’ve noticed more wasps than usual lately, or that the wasps you encounter seem more aggressive, there's a reason.

It’s wasp season in Ontario, and University of Toronto entomologist Dr. Daryl Gwynne said, while there’s no indication of more wasps this year over others, the late summer and fall seasons are when “worker” wasps tend to be most active.

“They're out foraging and hunting for meat to bring back to the hive’s larvae, and … they also need sugary stuff for fuel themselves,” Gwynne said in an interview with CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

Gywnne called this time of year “the perfect storm” for wasp activity, but underlined the insects are just trying to survive and likely aren’t looking to sting humans.

“The stinger is mainly to defend the hive. They're not out to sting you, but they will [sting] if they feel trapped by your hands,” he said.

“You can shoo them, but don't constrain them with your hands because you will get stung.”

Dr. Rosalind Murray, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto that, while the “hungry, grumpy” wasps’ behaviour might seem more aggressive to us, they’re important pollinators, and people should do their best to avoid killing them.

“I know they're not as cute and cuddly as a bumblebee,” Murray said. “But these are important pollinators, not just mean, stinging things.”

“Obviously, if you need to remove a nest due to its proximity to humans, that’s one thing, but if you come across a single wasp, try not to kill it.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE STUNG BY A WASP

Gwynne notes, unlike honeybees, wasps do not lodge their stinger within their victims.

While many stings do not need medical attention, they can cause serious issues for those who are allergic.

“I have been stung many times having studied wasps and I haven’t done anything,” Gwynne said. "The worry would be those who have anaphylactic shock of course."

If you are stung and began to experience swelling that moves to other parts of the body, especially the face or neck, difficulty breathing, and/or dizziness or a drop in blood pressure, the Ministry of Health advises seeking immediate medical attention.