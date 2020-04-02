Officials say COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the facility to 17.

Michelle Snarr, the medical director at Pinecrest Nursing Home, told CTV News Thursday that two more residents of the long-term care home died overnight.

So far, 16 residents of the nursing home and a spouse of one of the residents have died after becoming infected with the virus.

Elderly residents of long-term care homes in the province have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Several deaths have been reported in facilities across Ontario and on Wednesday, public health officials confirmed that there are at least 30 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province.

On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health said eight residents of the Seven Oaks long-term care facility in Scarborough have now died from the virus.