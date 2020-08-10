The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario rose above 100 today for the first time in a week.

In a tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that 115 new cases were reported in the province over the past 24 hours, up from the 79 confirmed on Sunday.

Provincial health officials recorded 70 new cases of the virus on Saturday, 88 on Friday, and 95 on Thursday.

With today's disclosure, the rolling five-day average of new cases now stands at 89.

Elliott noted that while today's data puts an "end to our streak" of fewer than 100 daily cases, the province's downward trend continues.

"We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward," Elliott's tweet read.

"Locally 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases."

She added that the province processed more than 22,000 tests over the past 24 hours, down from the 28,000 completed one day earlier.

With a higher number of new cases and a dip in testing, the case positivity rate rose to 0.5 per cent today.

The uptick in new cases comes as Windsor-Essex joins the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

"This is an exciting step forward and one only made possible thanks to the hard work and diligence of all Ontarians to stop the spread – but we have to keep it up," Elliott wrote.

More to come...