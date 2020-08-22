While the number of new cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100 in the province once again today, Ontario is reporting a slight drop in new infections from one day earlier.

Ontario health officials say 108 new cases have been reported in the province, down from the 131 confirmed in the previous report.

It should be noted that the province said Friday's total was an "overestimation" as the tally included some older cases from public health units that were unable to upload their information to the province’s database earlier this week.

After a solid stretch of double digit daily case counts, it would appear the downward trend seen earlier this month has somewhat stalled.

The province’s rolling five-day average of new infections is now 108.

In a tweet, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that 27 of the province's 34 local public health units reported five or fewer new cases today and 16 reported no new cases at all.

Twenty-five new cases were confirmed in both Peel Region and Toronto and 15 new infections were reported in Ottawa.

With just 90 additional recoveries recorded today, the number of active cases in Ontario continues to rise.

There are now 1,003 active cases of the virus in the province, up from 986 one day earlier.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams told reporters on Thursday that he does not believe that the recent increases are a major cause for concern.

“Moving into Stage 3, there was some apprehension that the numbers would take off, and we have not seen that and I think that is because Ontarians are still taking this seriously,” he said.

With more than 28,000 tests completed over the past 24 hours, the case positivity rate now stands at 0.4 per cent.

The province has seen a slight uptick in the number of virus-related hospitalizations, according to today’s data.

Forty patients infected with COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, up five from the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 13 and one more virus-related death was confirmed by the province today.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 25

Peel Region: 25

Durham Region: 7

York Region: 6

Halton Region: -1