The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has climbed above 200 for the first time in more than a month.

While wastewater surveillance data is increasingly suggesting that community transmission may have plateaued at around 100,000 new cases a day, hospitalizations are a considered a lagging indicator and could continue to rise in the short term.

The latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday suggests that there are now at least 1,301 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up approximately 19 per cent from this time last week.

That includes 202 people being treated in intensive care units, nearly half of whom are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator (91).

It is the highest number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 since March 16.

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table has said that it is likely that hospitalizations will continue to rise through May. They say that under their most likely scenario the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 will peak at around 3,000, including approximately 500 in the ICU. In January, there were more than 4,000 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. The number of people in the ICU with COVID peaked at 626/

“If you look at out wastewater surveillance it shows very early, early signs that (transmission) is either plateauing or going down in many parts of the province. That is obviously a very positive sign. But you want to see that trend continue before you get confident that we are working our way out of this wave,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday. “I think we always have to be careful, you can’t have a tonne of confidence in the COVID era about how things are going. But at least there are some very early signs that things are starting to improve in Ontario.”

Hospitalizations have been on the upswing for weeks now but are not increasing at the same rate that the province saw during the height of the fifth wave this past winter.

The latest data released on Monday is likely an undercount given that some hospitals typically don’t report data over the weekend.

Speaking with CP24, Bogoch said that he anticipates that hospitalizations will continue to rise “for at least the next week or so.”

But he said that Ontarians can take some solace from the fact that this wave doesn’t appear to be putting the same level of strain on the healthcare system as the one that occurred this past winter.

“Hospitalizations have risen pretty significantly from a few weeks ago but they are nowhere near where they were at in January and February,” he said.

Ontario also added another three net new deaths to its tally over the last two days.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 12,632 Ontarians have died after contracting COVID-19.

