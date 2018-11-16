

Web staff, CP24.com





Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and drivers may want to take note.

The 114th annual Santa Claus Parade is set to take place on Sunday and numerous road closures will be in effect as a result.

The parade isn’t scheduled to get underway until 12:30 p.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 8 a.m.

The parade gets underway at Christie Pits Park and will run eastbound along Bloor Street, southbound on Queen's Park Crescent/ University Avenue and then eastbound on Wellington Street West/Front Street East. It will then wrap up outside the St. Lawrence Market building at around 3 p.m.

Here is a full list of road closures:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 8 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Bathurst Street, at 10 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, at 10:45 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queen’s Park, from Davenport Road to College Street, at 10:45 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Police say that vehicles along the parade route will be relocated to neighbouring streets beginning at 6 a.m.

They say that motorists travelling in the area can expect “significant delays.”