

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An off-duty Toronto police officer has been found guilty of assaulting Dafonte Miller, a young Black man who lost an eye during the altercation three years ago.

Const. Michael Theriault and his younger brother Christian were jointly charged with aggravated assault in connection with an altercation that took place on a residential street in Whitby, Ont on Dec. 28, 2016.

Michael, who was 24 years old at the time and had been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 2014, has been found guilty of the lesser charge of assault and Christian has been found not guilty in the incident.

The pair was separately charged with obstruction of justice as well, which they have both been found not guilty of.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca delivered the verdict during a virtual hearing on Friday morning.

A verdict in the case of an off-duty Toronto police officer and his brother accused of brutally beating Dafonte Miller, a young Black man who lost an eye, is expected today.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016, Miller, who was 19 years old at the time, previously told the court he was walking with friends in Whitby, Ont, near Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive, when he passed by two men standing inside a garage.

During the judge-alone trial in fall of 2019, Miller testified that Const. Michael Theriault and his brother Christian started questioning him and his friends about why they were in the area before chasing him between two homes.

Miller told the court he was then beaten so badly that he could barely feel anything anymore and only realized how serious his injuries were once he started seeing blood pouring from his face onto the ground.

Miller testified that he was placed in a headlock by a man with long hair, believed to be Christian Theriault, while a man with short hair, believed to be Michael Theriault, struck him. Miller said he was able to squirm out of the headlock after feeling something hard hit his head.

That is when he saw the pipe for the first time, he said.

Miller said he then got up off the ground and began moving towards the door of a nearby house in search for help.

He then felt more hits from the pipe as he knocked on the door and was struck twice on the left side of his face when he turned around, he said.

According to Miller’s lawyers, his left eye was dislodged from its socket and was split in four, causing him to permanently lose vision in that eye. His lawyers also stated that Miller suffered a broken nose, broken orbital bone, bruised ribs, and a fractured wrist.

As well, outside the courtroom during the trial, his lawyers also suggested that the incident appears to be racially motivated.

The Theriault brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed the events that unfolded that night to investigators. They have both pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, defence lawyers representing the brothers accused Miller of lying while on the stand, arguing that he lied when he denied breaking into cars while out with his friends that night.

Prosecutors, however, said the brothers were not justified in chasing Miller and beating him so badly that he lost his left eye even if he was breaking into cars at the time.

Miller has denied stealing from cars that night.

A ruling was expected in the case on April 9 but was postponed due to the Ontario courts being shuttered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision is expected to be given by the judge during a virtual hearing on Friday morning.

‘Justice for who?’ ‘Dafonte’

Awaiting the ruling on Friday morning, a large group gathered outside the Oshawa courthouse, where the trial took place, in support of Miller.

At around 9 a.m., one of the organizers of the gathering was heard shouting “Justice for who?” with the crowd responding “Dafonte.”

“This is a solidarity protest,” she said while addressing the crowd. “We are here for Dafonte and his family. We are here for Black families who are still awaiting verdicts.”

“Irregardless of what the verdict is, we stand for justice, irregardless of what the verdict is, we stand for the Miller family, irregardless of what the verdict is, Black bodies have and will always matter.”

“There will always be work to do, before and after this protest.”

With files from The Canadian Press