A judge has found an off-duty York Regional Police officer guilty of failing to stop and render assistance in a 2019 Markham collision that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Justice Jonathan Dawes handed down his verdict on Thursday in a Newmarket court.

Const. Nathan Coates was acquitted on the other charges he faced – impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. A fourth charge of operation with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm was withdrawn earlier this year.

On the evening of Sept. 29, 2019, Coates was driving a Nissan Pathfinder when he collided with a motorcyclist on Highway 7 near York Durham Line.

Police arrived to locate the motorcyclist suffering from serious, life-altering injuries but did not find Coates at the scene.

Police said they later located the constable a few kilometres away and arrested him.

Coates has been with York Regional Police since 2005 and was suspended with pay following his arrest.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next year. Police said he may face additional charges under the Police Services Act.