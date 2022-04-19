Police say that an officer was seriously injured after his cruiser was struck by a suspected stolen vehicle in Pickering over the weekend.

Police say that officers were involved in a stolen vehicle investigation at around 5 a.m. on Saturday when they were advised that the suspect was headed toward the area of Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline Road 12.

The authorities say that one officer was parked on the side of the road in the area when the suspect vehicle headed “directly toward him” and collided with his cruiser.

The suspect sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the collision and remains in hospital in stable condition. The officer also sustained a serious injury but has since been released from hospital.

A suspect, identified as 27-year-old D’Shaun Wilson, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are continuing to investigate and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.