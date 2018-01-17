

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Officers responding to a weapons-related call at a home in Oakville this morning found two people dead inside the residence.

Halton Regional Police Homicide Det. Alistair Watt told CP24 that officers were first called to the home, located in the area of Summerhill Crescent and Bayshire Drive, shortly before 5 a.m.

When police arrived, he said a man and a woman were found dead.

“The investigation has unfolded from there,” Watt said.

“The weapon (has not been) recovered but we believe it is inside the house.”

Watt said police do not believe there is any risk to public safety and investigators are not currently searching for any suspects.

Police have not disclosed the names or ages of the two deceased or the nature of their relationship.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, neighbour Ralph Geronimo said the residents of the home are a couple in their 70s who have lived in the community for about 25 years.

“We’ve got a tight knit neighbourhood. (They) are great people. They have one daughter (who) just got married this summer,” he said.

“It makes no sense at all.”

He said he was first alerted to the incident when his wife noticed police cars outside their house.

“They had their lights kind of shining into our house,” he said.

“We didn’t know what was going and then we got a phone call (from police) to go to the basement and stay in the basement until things were given the clear.”

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.