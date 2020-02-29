

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Provincial health officials confirm three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ontario to 11.

In a statement, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said a 34-year-old woman with a travel history to Iran presented herselt to Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Thursday, a day after arriving to Toronto.

The woman arrived in the hospital with a dry cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, and headache, Williams said.

"Due to the low severity of symptoms and the condition of the patient, the patient was not admitted to hospital. The patient is in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains," officials said in a statement.

In a separate news release, York Region said the woman boarded an eastbound GO Bus #40 at Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 26. The woman sat on the upper deck and got off at Richmond Hill Centre Terminal.

"All individuals who travelled in the business class section of Qatar Airways flight QR 483 and QR 163, Air Canada flight AC 883 and on GO Bus #40 eastbound and sitting on the upper deck may have been exposed to this positive case of COVID-19 and are asked to contact York Region Public Health," officials said.

A couple also tested positive for the virus at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering.

Williams said a 51-year-old woman who returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 22 went to an Ajax clinic with symptoms of a cough, body aches, and chills.

"The patient arrived at the hospital wearing a mask where she was tested for COVID-19. She was discharged home and put in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains," Williams said.

Her 69-year-old husband who did not have a recent travel history to Iran also tested positive on Friday.

"He accompanied his wife to the Ajax Clinic and Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering, where he was masked and isolated. He was tested for COVID-19 and discharged home. He has also been put in self-isolation, where he remains," Williams said.

The announcement comes after two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Toronto on Friday.

"At this time the virus is not circulating locally," Williams said. "However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread."

Williams will provide an update on the new cases at a media briefing on Monday.