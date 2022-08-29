Police and volunteers spent hours picking up fuzzy yellow birds from an on-ramp to a busy GTA highway Monday after a truck spilled hundreds of baby chicks.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police cautioned drivers to avoid the Toronto-bound on-ramp to the QEW at Ontario Street in Beamsville, about 25 kilometres west of St. Catharines, because of the spill.

According to police, the truck was carrying 2,400 chicks and some of them went flying out the back because the driver forgot to close the door.

A photo shared by the OPP showed volunteers working to find the little chicks on the side of the on-ramp and to gather them into baskets.

It’s not clear where the chicks were headed. The ramp was cleared shortly before 5 p.m.

Police did not say whether any charges might be laid in the incident.