One person is in critical condition in hospital after a car rolled over and burst into flames outside a car dealership in Toronto’s Etobicoke area early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the KIA dealership at 1581 The Queensway on Wednesday morning for a single car collision.

They arrived to find a small car on its roof amid some small trees, burning.

One occupant of the car was rushed to a hospital trauma centre, while two other occupants exited the vehicle unharmed.

Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the rollover but impairment was ruled out.