One dead after crash south of Bruce Peninsula: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 9:18AM EST
BRUCE COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police near the Bruce Peninsula say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Boxing Day.
Police say an officer spotted the car in a ditch beside a highway in Bruce Township just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until police notify next-of-kin.
Investigators say they've closed down a portion of the highway in the area as they examine the scene.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.