

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has died following a head-on collision in Whitby Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Road East, just west of Thickson Road South, for reports of a crash.

Police said the collision involved a Durham Region Transit bus and a car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no passengers on the bus.

"We have launched an internal investigation into the matter, per standard operating procedure. Given the nature of this ongoing police investigation, DRT is not in a position to comment on the specifics of the tragic incident," the transit agency said in a statement.

Victoria Street East is closed from Hopkins to South Blair streets for investigation.

Police said the closure is expected to last for hours.