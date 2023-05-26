One person is dead following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing inside a building.

Upon arrival, first responders located a victim with stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The suspect, who remains outstanding, is described by police as a Black male around 30-years-old, standing five-foot-nine, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to dial 9-1-1.