One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in north Etobicoke Sunday night.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in a townhouse complex near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, north of Finch Avenue West, around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, while the other was transported to hospital via an emergency run.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.