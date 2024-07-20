One dead following North York house fire: TPS
Crews on scene of a house fire in North York that happened Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, July 20, 2024 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2024 10:15AM EDT
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.
According to Toronto police, the fire happened in the Finch Avenue W and Grantbrook Street area just after 6:30 a.m.
FIRE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2024
Finch Av West + Grantbrook St
6:32 a.m.
- House Fire
- Police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics
- One person was pulled from the house with life-threatening injuries#GO1581118
^lb
Acting Platoon Chief Godfry Greaves confirmed that the victim is a 65-year-old woman. She was the only person pulled from the house, and there are no other victims.