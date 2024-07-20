One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.

According to Toronto police, the fire happened in the Finch Avenue W and Grantbrook Street area just after 6:30 a.m.

FIRE:

Finch Av West + Grantbrook St

6:32 a.m.

- House Fire

- Police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics

- One person was pulled from the house with life-threatening injuries#GO1581118

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2024

Acting Platoon Chief Godfry Greaves confirmed that the victim is a 65-year-old woman. She was the only person pulled from the house, and there are no other victims.