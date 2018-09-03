

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead and three others have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Haldimand County.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Highway 6, just north of Concession 10 Walpole, near Hagersville.

Ontario Provincial Police said two sport utility vehicles and a car were involved in the collision.

“It appears at this time that one vehicle was heading northbound and two were heading southbound when the collision took place,” Acting Sgt. Ken Johnston said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries, Johnston said.

He said police are now looking for any witnesses to the fatal collision.

“It is a very busy road. Port Dover is due south of here and we do have a lot of traffic, being this the Monday of a long weekend,” Johnston said.

He urged motorists to use caution on the roads, especially with children heading back to classrooms on Tuesday.