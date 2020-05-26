One driver dead after fiery crash in Brampton
Two tractor trailers burn following a collision at Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing in Brampton Tuesday May 26, 2020. (@drkpchavda71 /Twitter)
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:00PM EDT
One person has died after two tractor trailers collided and burst into flames in Brampton.
The collision occurred at Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing, on the border with Vaughan, Tuesday evening at around 8:50 p.m.
Images from the scene showed both vehicles engulfed in flames. It is not known what they were carrying or how the collision occurred.
Peel Regional Police said one of the drivers managed to escape from his vehicle safely. The other driver was found deceased after the fire had been extinguished, police said.
Highway 50 has been shut down between Trade Valley and Rutherford roads as police investigate the fatal crash.