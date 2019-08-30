One hospitalized after ammonia leak at building on University of Toronto's campus
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 1:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 2:07PM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital following an ammonia leak at a University of Toronto building downtown.
Toronto Fire says crews were called to the Lash Miller Chemical Lab, located at 80 St. George Street, at around 1:20 p.m. to deal with the situation.
The building has been shut down but fire officials say the issue has been contained to one room.
Two patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics say.
It is not known what caused the leak but fire crews are continuing to investigate.