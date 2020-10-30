One hospitalized after home invasion robbery in Richmond Hill: police
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 10:23AM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital following a home invasion in Richmond Hill this morning, York Regional Police say.
It happened at a residence on Stephenson Crescent, in the area of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road.
A vehicle was stolen during the robbery, police say.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.