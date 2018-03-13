One person was injured following a shooting in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Peel police say the incident occurred on Fleetwood Crescent shortly before 1 a.m.

One male was injured following the shooting and transported to a trauma centre but police could not provide an update on his condition.

One male suspect is in custody in connection with the incident.

Police would not say if the victim and suspect knew one another but noted that no other suspects are outstanding.