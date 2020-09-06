

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been injured in a shooting between two vehicles in Brampton Sunday night.

Peel police said they received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of McMurchy Avenue and Harold Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other.

Officers located one of the vehicles and a male victim on Flowertown Avenue, approximately two kilometres away, police said.

He was transported to hospital.

Police said the other vehicle remains at large. No other information has been released.

Police are investigating.