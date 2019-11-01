

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is dead after a shooting incident in a residential area of Brampton early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Kingsview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue, off McMurchy Avenue South, at 12:27 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a male in his late teens or early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Region District School Board said Ridgeview Public School, adjacent to the crime scene, would be closed all day on Friday, along with its child care centre.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205