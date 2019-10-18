

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say one male is being transported to hospital following a shooting in the city’s St. Clair West Village neighbourhood.

Shots rang out in the area of St. Clair and Oakwood avenues at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto police confirm the shooting occurred outside on the street and the sound of the gunshots sent witnesses running.

Police say one male victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene but police have not released any details about his current condition.

Investigators have also not provided information about the victim’s age.

Oakwood Collegiate Institute is in hold and secure due to the police activity in the area.