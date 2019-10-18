One male injured after shooting in St. Clair West Village
Toronto police have blocked a portion of St. Clair Avenue West at Oakwood Avenue after a shooting left a man injured. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 3:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 3:18PM EDT
Toronto police say one male is being transported to hospital following a shooting in the city’s St. Clair West Village neighbourhood.
Shots rang out in the area of St. Clair and Oakwood avenues at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Toronto police confirm the shooting occurred outside on the street and the sound of the gunshots sent witnesses running.
Police say one male victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene but police have not released any details about his current condition.
Investigators have also not provided information about the victim’s age.
Oakwood Collegiate Institute is in hold and secure due to the police activity in the area.