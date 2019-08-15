

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man has been charged and another is sought on a warrant in connection with a July 2018 shooting outside a Brampton pub that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot outside the Slumdog Bar and Grill, in a plaza on Brisdale Drive, near Bovaird Drive.

Numerous witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots ring out in the parking lot.

Kareem Watson was found at the scene without vital signs. Paramedics attempted to revive him but were not successful. He was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, officers arrested a suspect they identified as 28-year-old Patrick Doyle.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He appeared in Brampton court on Thursday.

Investigators say they are seeking a second suspect, who they identified as 28-year-old Yassine Nahi.

He is sought on a Canada-wide warrant and his image was released to the public on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.