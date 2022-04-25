One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing in Brampton.

Police were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road at around 2:24 p.m.

An adult male victim was found with injuries and was transported to a trauma center, police said. He was transported in life-threatening condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

A suspect fled on foot, but was taken into custody less than an hour later, police said.

No further details have been released so far.

There is a large police presence in the area as officers investigate.