One man critical after stabbing in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Monday, April 25, 2022 3:49PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing in Brampton.
Police were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road at around 2:24 p.m.
An adult male victim was found with injuries and was transported to a trauma center, police said. He was transported in life-threatening condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
A suspect fled on foot, but was taken into custody less than an hour later, police said.
No further details have been released so far.
There is a large police presence in the area as officers investigate.